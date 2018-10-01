Kayla Mahaffey: Cherish The Days

Friday, Oct 12 - Nov 3, 2018

Opening Reception Friday, October 12th 6:00-10:00pm



"Cherish the Days'' is an upcoming solo exhibition by Kayla Mahaffey (KaylaMay) at Line Dot Editions opening October 12th. "Cherish the Days" narrates the stories and voices of our present day youth and the everyday struggle to escape from daily hardships. We as a country are filling the minds of the next generation with sights of fear and violence. Many people grow up with little to no hope of adulthood, and even when they do make it they are filled with anger and regret. This show not only tells the story of an unheard generation, but serves as a guide to bring hope back into our daily lives by living day by day and cherishing each moment not in a mindset of an adult but as a kid.