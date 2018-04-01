Friday, Mar 30, 2018
- Time
- 6:00pm - 9:00pm
- Categories
-
- Opening Receptions
- Location
- BOLT Residency at Chicago Artists Coalition
- Address
- 217 N. Carpenter (60607)
- Telephone
- 312-491-8888
- Reminder
Keeping Record brings together fragmented memories and the emotional detritus of coming to terms with the notion of self. Using history and dialogue as materials, Derrick Woods-Morrow connects stories of his youth with the struggle to understand a deep-seated urge to do violence to bodies – to your body – to his body [Black] – to their bodies.
affect interactions – from the holy vibration to otherwise mundane things – as he reaches back to his past – as a meditation on safe futures
A new essay by Kamilah Rashied will accompany the exhibition.