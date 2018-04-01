Friday, Mar 30, 2018

Keeping Record brings together fragmented memories and the emotional detritus of coming to terms with the notion of self. Using history and dialogue as materials, Derrick Woods-Morrow connects stories of his youth with the struggle to understand a deep-seated urge to do violence to bodies – to your body – to his body [Black] – to their bodies.

affect interactions – from the holy vibration to otherwise mundane things – as he reaches back to his past – as a meditation on safe futures

A new essay by Kamilah Rashied will accompany the exhibition.