Keeping Record

Joshasme.101158

Friday, Mar 30, 2018

Time
6:00pm - 9:00pm
Categories
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    BOLT Residency at Chicago Artists Coalition
    Address
    217 N. Carpenter (60607)
    Telephone
    312-491-8888
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Keeping Record brings together fragmented memories and the emotional detritus of coming to terms with the notion of self.  Using history and dialogue as materials, Derrick Woods-Morrow connects stories of his youth with the struggle to understand a deep-seated urge to do violence to bodies – to your body – to his body [Black] – to their bodies.

    affect interactions – from the holy vibration to otherwise mundane things – as he reaches back to his past – as a meditation on safe futures

    A new essay by Kamilah Rashied will accompany the exhibition.

