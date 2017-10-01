Keynote Speaker: John Chiara

Friday, Sep 22, 2017

Filter Photo is pleased to welcome John Chiara to the 2017 Filter Photo Festival. Chiara will be speaking at the 9th annual Festival.

After dedicating an extended period in 1995 to making contact prints from his 2-1/4 x 2-1/4 inch negatives, John Chiara decided that too much information was lost in the darkroom enlargement process. Over the next six years, he developed his own equipment and processes to make first-generation unique photographs without using film.

Chiara developed a process that is part photography, part sculpture, and part event. It is an undertaking requiring invention in his tools and patience in using them. He creates one-of-a-kind photographs in a variety of hand-built cameras, the largest of which is a 50″ x 80″ field camera that he transports on a flatbed trailer. Once he selects a location, he situates, and then physically enters, the camera, and maneuvers in near total darkness a sheet of positive color photographic paper onto the camera’s back wall. Throughout each exposure, his instinctive control limits the light entering the lens. He uses his hands to burn and dodge the large-scale images and develops them in a spinning drum by agitating the chemistry over photographic paper lining the interior of the drum. This process often leaves traces behind on the resulting images.

Free to the public.

Located at Columbia College Chicago at 618 S. Michigan Ave.