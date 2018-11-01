Close
Geum

Friday, Nov 2 - Dec 1, 2018

Time
5:00pm - 8:00pm
Categories
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    Andrew Bae Gallery
    District
    River North
    Address
    300 W. Superior
    Chicago, IL 60654
    Telephone
    312-335-8601
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Dr. Keysook Geum is an author and professor at Hongik University in Seoul, South Korea in the Textile and Fashion Design Department.

    She had the honor of designing the dresses and uniforms for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games in 2018. 

    Please Join us as we celebrate her new exhibition at Andrew Bae Gallery. The artist will be present at the Nov. 2 opening.
     

    Image: KEYSOOK GEUM, Snow White in Yellow, wire with beads & yellow silk organza, 77 x 26 x 8 in.

