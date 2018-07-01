Close
Kick off to Summer

Summerkickoffevent

Thursday, Jun 21, 2018

Time
11:30am - 1:00pm
Categories
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    Sculpture Milwaukee
    District
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Address
    Sculpture Milwaukee
    c/o Milwaukee Downtown, Inc
    600 E. Wells Street
    Milwaukee, WI, 53202
    Telephone
    414-220-4700
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Come get your summer (and your sunglasses) on!

    It's the first official day of summer!

    Join Sculpture Milwaukee at Chase Plaza near Skew by Shana McCaw and Brent Budsberg to celebrate. Take a break to soak up the sun with food trucks, Pete's Pops, a coffee cart, and tunes spun by DJ the Jenius. We will also be giving away Sculpture Milwaukee sunglasses to the first 100 people who take our survey!

