Kiddie Workshop

Saturday, Jun 9, 2018
- Time
- 12:00pm - 1:00pm
- Categories
-
- Children / Youth / Families
- Events
- Location
- National Museum of Mexican Art
- District
- South Side
- Address
- 1852 W. 19th St.
Chicago, IL 60608
- Telephone
- 312-738-1503
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
$15 per child, ages 4-6 years old
Parents, bring your little ones to the Museum for Kiddie Art Workshop! Join us as we share a storybook about alebrijes, the folk art sculptures of fantastic creatures. Afterwards, children can make their own alebrije to take home! Additional info and registration can be found here.