Kiddie Workshop

Unnamed-5

Saturday, Jun 9, 2018

Time
12:00pm - 1:00pm
Categories
  • Children / Youth / Families
  • Events
    • Location
    National Museum of Mexican Art
    District
    South Side
    Address
    1852 W. 19th St.
    Chicago, IL 60608
    Telephone
    312-738-1503
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    $15 per child, ages 4-6 years old

    Parents, bring your little ones to the Museum for Kiddie Art Workshop! Join us as we share a storybook about alebrijes, the folk art sculptures of fantastic creatures. Afterwards, children can make their own alebrije to take home! Additional info and registration can be found here.

