Kids @ Krannert

Saturday, Mar 3, 2018
- Time
- 10:00am - 12:30pm
- Categories
-
- Children / Youth / Families
- Location
- Krannert Art Museum
- District
- Suburbs / Midwest
- Address
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
College of Fine and Applied Arts
500 E Peabody Dr.
Champaign, IL 61820
- Telephone
- 217-333-1861; Tours 217-333-8218
Creative Fun for Families
All galleries and café
Creative activities for families and children ages 3–8, including scavenger hunts, papercraft, pretend play, and more.