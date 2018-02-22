Kids @ Krannert

Close
Saturday, Mar 3, 2018

Time
10:00am - 12:30pm
Categories
  • Children / Youth / Families
    • Location
    Krannert Art Museum
    District
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Address
    University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
    College of Fine and Applied Arts
    500 E Peabody Dr.
    Champaign, IL 61820
    Telephone
    217-333-1861; Tours 217-333-8218
    Reminder
    Creative Fun for Families

    All galleries and café

    Creative activities for families and children ages 3–8, including scavenger hunts, papercraft, pretend play, and more.

