Kim Curtis: Reconfigured

Tuesday, Oct 24, 2017

On view at: Concord FiftyFive

1355 W. Concord Place

Chicago IL 60642

Chicago, IL – Kasia Kay Art Projects is proud to announce the opening of Reconfigured, a new exhibition by Kim Curtis. This Pop-Up exhibition presented in collaboration with Concord 55 will showcase paintings on sale from October 24th-27th.

The exhibition will feature several new works which investigate the ongoing reorganization of our landscape due to both construction and conservation, while exploring the relationship between action and reaction. Curtis introduces construction and design materials into her work, forcing the developing imagery to adapt, preserved areas to be exposed and new histories to emerge. Elements are altered, repurposed, shifted, and combined resulting in compositions which range from graceful adaptation to abrupt disturbance. Utilizing elements such as ugliness, beauty, disruption and resolution, Curtis’ work reflects the information each of us absorbs as we move through our own surroundings. With Reconfigured, Curtis invites the viewer to consider the cumulative history of our spaces and provokes introspective contemplation about both predictable and unpredictable consequences.

Kim Curtis lives and works in Urbana, IL. Originally from the San Francisco bay area, she moved to Illinois in 2003 to pursue a career in painting while also continuing her work as a theatrical costume designer. Deeply committed to the environment, she employs scrap wood, salvage and reused materials, easing her personal concerns about deforestation and landfill. Ms. Curtis holds degrees in History of Art from the University of California at Berkeley and in Painting/Drawing from California College of the Arts in Oakland, CA. Her work can be seen in collections both stateside and abroad. Curtis currently teaches in the Department of Theatre at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and continues to work in theater, fine art and illustration from her studio in Urbana, IL. Curtis is represented in Chicago, IL by Kasia Kay Art Projects.

10% of proceeds from this show will be donated to the Prairie Rivers Network, a nonprofit currently celebrating its 50th year of water protection in the state of Illinois. For more information on their efforts to sustain the ecological health and biological diversity of water resources and aquatic ecosystems, please visit www.prairierivers.org