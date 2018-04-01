Kim Piotrowski "Now That the Sky Has Fallen"

Saturday, Mar 10 - Apr 21, 2018

A compelling painting has no gender, but for these mighty artists their femininity is no docility. Whether it be Piotrowski’s lyrical abstractions, Marshall’s small intimate figure paintings, or Rizzo’s textural abstractions, each of them imbed salient, and at times poignant narratives that are universally human yet deeply personal. Unapologetically creating artwork that reexamines their own fears, histories, and longings, each artist captures vulnerability and masterfully reengineers it into their own source of power and inspiration. The exhibition, as a whole, threads a beautiful ribbon that ties together the aesthetic mastery of each painter and embodies the poetic sentiments that every human relates to no matter which body you live in.