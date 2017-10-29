Close
Krasl Art Center Member's Show

Friday, Sep 15 - Oct 29, 2017

Time
6:00pm - 8:00pm
Categories
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    Krasl Art Center
    District
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Address
    707 Lake Blvd.
    St. Joseph, MI 49085
    Telephone
    269-983-0271
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Exhibition on view: September 15-October 29, 2017

    Opening reception: Friday, September 15, 6-8pm

    Every year the Krasl Art Center highlights the creative talents of its membership in this eclectic and inviting exhibition. Artists of all ages, using a wide range of media, participate, including KAC teaching faculty and youth.

