Krueck+Sexton: Reflections - From There to Here

Saturday, Sep 9 - Oct 29, 2017
- Time
- 10:00pm - 1:00am
- Categories
-
- Exhibitions
- Opening Receptions
- Location
- Volume Gallery
- District
- West Side
- Address
- 1709 W. Chicago
Chicago (60622)
- Telephone
- 312-666-7954
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Reflections, focuses on works – specifically, chairs - from Krueck+Sexton's 1980s commissions, which propelled their career. Larger projects, ranging in scale, followed--from restoring Crown Hall to larger buildings like Spertus Institute for Jewish Studies in Chicago, as well as numerous project around the U.S. and Europe.