La Diosa Arrodillada

Kneeling-goddess-poster

Saturday, Jun 30, 2018

Time
2:00pm - 3:00pm
Categories
  • Children / Youth / Families
  • Film & Video
    • Location
    National Museum of Mexican Art
    District
    South Side
    Address
    1852 W. 19th St.
    Chicago, IL 60608
    Telephone
    312-738-1503
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Free and open to the public. Registration is required. 

    Join us for a screening of this classic film from Mexico’s golden age of cinema. In La Diosa Arrodillada, the destructive passion of Antonio Ituarte for a model is the core of this film, in which Gavaldón and José Revueltas rework the conventions of romantic melodrama to enter the territories of the film noir. Ituarte, played by Arturo de Córdova, is added to the tormented gallery of suitors built by the director throughout his filmography, struggling between passion and contempt towards Raquel, embodied by Maria Felix in the fullness of her beauty. Directed by Roberto Gavaldon.

