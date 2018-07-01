Friday, Jun 15 - 17, 2018

Held on the Museum grounds, the Museum’s Friends of Art group hosts Lakefront Festival of Art June 15-17 with more than 170 jury-selected artists showcasing paintings, photographs, ceramics and jewelry. Named one of the top twenty art festivals in the country, Lakefront Festival of the Art features three days of art, food, music and activities for all ages. The Museum is also open when the festival is open, with hours from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. on Friday, June 15; 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Saturday; and 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $19 for adults, $17 for seniors and students and $10 for Museum members. Visitors purchasing or renewing their Museum membership at the festival gates can receive two free admission and drink tickets.