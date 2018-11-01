Close
Search

Lakeview Halloween Pup Crawl

Ab4d423e-9dc7-44a7-9752-a1952fc0fe47

Saturday, Oct 20, 2018

Time
10:00am - 12:00pm
Categories
  • Art Expos & City Events
  • Children / Youth / Families
    • Location
    The Leigh Gallery
    District
    North Side
    Address
    3306 N. Halsted
    Chicago, IL 60657
    Telephone
    773-472-1865
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Join us Saturday Oct 20, 10am-12pm for the Lakeview Halloween Pup Crawl hosted by Miss Foozie presented by A Dog's Best Friend and Northalsted - a fun pre-Halloween dog party and neighborhood walk with prize raffle, gift bag, treats and After Party at Lark featuring Alaskan Brewing Co. Oktoberfest sampling. Dog costumes optional but encouraged!

    $5 registration per dog includes raffle entry and goodie bag/treats.

    Participating locations: The Leigh Gallery - FFC Boystown - Chicago Male Salon - Ricci Kapricci - Double Trip Press - Trickery Chicago - Men's Room Chicago - Universal Wellness Source - Sapphire Nail Salon - Little Jim's on Halsted St

     

     

    Previous Event
    Next Event