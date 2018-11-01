Saturday, Oct 20, 2018

Join us Saturday Oct 20, 10am-12pm for the Lakeview Halloween Pup Crawl hosted by Miss Foozie presented by A Dog's Best Friend and Northalsted - a fun pre-Halloween dog party and neighborhood walk with prize raffle, gift bag, treats and After Party at Lark featuring Alaskan Brewing Co. Oktoberfest sampling. Dog costumes optional but encouraged!



$5 registration per dog includes raffle entry and goodie bag/treats.



Participating locations: The Leigh Gallery - FFC Boystown - Chicago Male Salon - Ricci Kapricci - Double Trip Press - Trickery Chicago - Men's Room Chicago - Universal Wellness Source - Sapphire Nail Salon - Little Jim's on Halsted St