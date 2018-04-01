Lampo Performance: Leila Bordreuil

Friday, Mar 16, 2018

Logan Center for the Arts, 915 East 60th Street, performance penthouse



In her Chicago debut, Leila Bordreuil performs a solo amplified cello set, using a multichannel set-up of different types of speakers and guitar amplifiers. An assemblage of microphones placed on various parts of the cello create unique sound distortion possibilities that transform the cello into a polyphonic instrument, enhancing the instrument’s diversity of timbres.



Presented by Lampo and the Smart Museum of Art in conjunction with the special exhibition The History of Perception.



FREE, but space is limited. Please register in advance.