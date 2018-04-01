Close
Last day to view: Superficial Paradise

Thursday, Mar 22, 2018

  • Exhibitions
    Chicago Artists Coalition (CAC)
    District
    West Side
    Address
    217 N. Carpenter
    Chicago, IL 60607
    312-491-8888
    Superficial Paradise considers the relationship between escapism and nostalgia. Yesenia Bello, Cameron Clayborn, Verónica Casado Hernández, Rebecca Himelstein, Daniel Hojnacki, and Nicole Mauser explore the multiplicities of experience, both personal and collective, looking backward and forward and ask ‘what was’ and ‘what if’ of our uncertain futures.

    Superficial Paradise is curated by Sheridan Tucker Anderson.

    Image: Daniel Hojnacki, Cracking (detail), 2017, Altered silver gelatin print, wall texture spray, latex paint, 9 x 12 in

