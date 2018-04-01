Last day to view: Yellow is Mine (Not My Yellow)

Thursday, Mar 22, 2018

Chicago Artists Coalition is pleased to present Yellow is Mine (Not My Yellow), a BOLT Residency solo exhibition by Roni Packer.

Yellow is not the color of the sun. Yellow is mine.

You think of something as being present until you realize that it is not (it is 6,149 miles away).

it is as much about color as it is about territory.

The big cardboard box arrived in less than two weeks. I opened it at the front desk after rushing up to turn off the alarm. Digging into it, through the familiar orange garbage bag, I saw that they were not yellow; not the right yellow. Not my yellow. Staring at the overbaked small squares, I promised myself that I would not care about color anymore. I wake up at dawn, go to my studio and start another yellow painting.

We have been taught to draw the sun as a yellow circle. Yellow is not the color of the sun. Yellow is mine.