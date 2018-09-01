Friday, Aug 24 - Sep 13, 2018

The Chicago Artists Coalition is pleased to announce the continuation of the BOLT Alumni Exhibition with its second edition since 2015, Late August, Early September.

This group exhibition features works by selected former artists-in-residence: Jeffrey Michael Austin, Iris Bernblum, Suzette Bross, Rashayla Marie Brown, Amanda Joy Calobrisi, Aram Han Sifuentes, Jaclyn Jacunski, Mayumi Lake, Norman W. Long, Yvette Mayorga, Hương Ngô, Erik L. Peterson, Amina Ross, Luis Sahagun, and Leonard Suryajaya. Including wall works, floor sculptures, video and sound, Late August, Early August is a survey show of atmospheric and expansive reflections on the consistency of texture through striking use of materials or sentient experiences.

Late August, Early September is organized by Teresa E. Silva.

Image: Norman W. Long, "Van Vlissingen Prairie" (Video Album Remix), 2018, Video still