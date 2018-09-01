Saturday, Sep 29, 2018

Part of EXPO Chicago's EXPO Art Week, theMART and the City of Chicago welcome the public to experience the launch of Art on theMART, a curated series of digital artworks by renowned contemporary artists projected across 2.5 acres of theMART’s exterior river-façade.

Beginning at 6:30pm, Wacker Dr between N Wells St and N Orleans St will be closed off to traffic to enable public viewing of the projections.

The program will begin just after dusk (around 7:15pm), running for approximately 35 minutes and culminating in a fireworks display.