Launch of Art on theMART

Mart

Saturday, Sep 29, 2018

6:30pm - 9:00pm
  • Art Expos & City Events
    Merchandise Mart
    222 Merchandise Mart Plaza
    Download to calendar

    Part of EXPO Chicago's EXPO Art Week, theMART and the City of Chicago welcome the public to experience the launch of Art on theMART, a curated series of digital artworks by renowned contemporary artists projected across 2.5 acres of theMART’s exterior river-façade.

    Beginning at 6:30pm, Wacker Dr between N Wells St and N Orleans St will be closed off to traffic to enable public viewing of the projections.

    The program will begin just after dusk (around 7:15pm), running for approximately 35 minutes and culminating in  a fireworks display.

     

