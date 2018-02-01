Close
Search

Laura English: New Original Collages

Unnamed

Thursday, Jan 18, 2018

Time
6:00pm - 9:00pm
Categories
  • Exhibitions
    • Location
    Line Dot Editions
    District
    West Side
    Address
    1023 N. Western
    Chicago, IL 60622
    Telephone
    773-219-0968
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Join us next Thursday, January 18th for the release of an exclusive new series of collages on wood by Laura English. Drinks will be served and the artist will be in attendance.
    Laura English is a Chicago-born and based visual artist and designer. Her distinctive, elegant collages are created through traditional techniques of cutting and pasting. Sourced from contemporary and vintage fashion magazines, each handmade collage presents an evocative narrative in English’s refined aesthetic. In addition to an active wheat-pasting practice, English’s soft, seductive images have been exhibited in numerous art institutions and are held in private collections nationwide.

    Previous Event
    Next Event