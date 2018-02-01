Laura English: New Original Collages

Thursday, Jan 18, 2018

Join us next Thursday, January 18th for the release of an exclusive new series of collages on wood by Laura English. Drinks will be served and the artist will be in attendance.

Laura English is a Chicago-born and based visual artist and designer. Her distinctive, elegant collages are created through traditional techniques of cutting and pasting. Sourced from contemporary and vintage fashion magazines, each handmade collage presents an evocative narrative in English’s refined aesthetic. In addition to an active wheat-pasting practice, English’s soft, seductive images have been exhibited in numerous art institutions and are held in private collections nationwide.