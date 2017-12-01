Thursday, Nov 9, 2017

LCA’s LawSmart Workshop: Understanding Artists Contracts, Sales and Tax Issues, Fair Use and Infringement

November 9 @ 6:30 PM - 7:30 PM

Join Lawyers for the Creative Arts attorneys who will provide an overview of artist contracts, sales and Income tax issues for artists, fair use and ways to protect your artistic work from infringement. As part of the program, Lawyers for the Creative Arts will also share resources and answer questions related to your artistic needs. In addition, Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation will join us to share legal advising materials and resources.

This event is FREE and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.