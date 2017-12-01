Close
Search

LCA’s LawSmart Workshop: Understanding Artists Contracts, Sales and Tax Issues, Fair Use and Infringement

Thursday, Nov 9, 2017

Time
6:30pm - 5:00am
Categories
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    • Location
    Hyde Park Art Center (HPAC)
    District
    South Side
    Address
    5020 S. Cornell
    Chicago, IL 60615
    Telephone
    773-324-5520
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    LCA’s LawSmart Workshop: Understanding Artists Contracts, Sales and Tax Issues, Fair Use and Infringement

    November 9 @ 6:30 PM - 7:30 PM

    Join Lawyers for the Creative Arts attorneys who will provide an overview of artist contracts, sales and Income tax issues for artists, fair use and ways to protect your artistic work from infringement. As part of the program, Lawyers for the Creative Arts will also share resources and answer questions related to your artistic needs. In addition, Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation will join us to share legal advising materials and resources.

    This event is FREE and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.

     

    Previous Event
    Next Event