Leading Ladies of Chicago’s Columbian Exposition

Tuesday, Jun 5, 2018
- 6:00pm - 4:00pm
- Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
- Events
- Richard H. Driehaus Museum
- Michigan Avenue
- 40 E. Erie
Nickerson Mansion
Chicago, IL 60611
- 312-482-8933
Although the right to vote was still over 20 years away, the leading ladies of Chicago’s Gilded Age began exerting their power as leaders of social society and cultural tastemakers. Historian Sally Kalmbach will discuss how these women also played an integral leadership role in creating the World’s Fair and cultivating Chicago’s successful future.