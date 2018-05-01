Close
Leading Ladies of Chicago’s Columbian Exposition

Worldsfairwomen

Tuesday, Jun 5, 2018

Time
6:00pm - 4:00pm
Categories
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
  • Events
    • Location
    Richard H. Driehaus Museum
    District
    Michigan Avenue
    Address
    40 E. Erie
    Nickerson Mansion
    Chicago, IL 60611
    Telephone
    312-482-8933
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Although the right to vote was still over 20 years away, the leading ladies of Chicago’s Gilded Age began exerting their power as leaders of social society and cultural tastemakers. Historian Sally Kalmbach will discuss how these women also played an integral leadership role in creating the World’s Fair and cultivating Chicago’s successful future.

