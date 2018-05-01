Close
LEARN's Spring Gala-ry

Saturday, Apr 7, 2018

Time
8:00pm - 11:00pm
Categories
  • Galas & Special Events
    • Location
    Mars Gallery
    District
    West Side
    Address
    1139 W. Fulton Market
    Chicago, IL 60607
    Telephone
    312-226-7808
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    The LEARN Associate Board invites you to attend our annual Spring Gala! Join us for a night of art, fun, and fundraising at Mars Gallery. Tickets will include an open bar, food, silent auction, DJ, and access to the art gallery. Proceeds generated from the event will go directly towards funding the LEARN Charter School in the ...upcoming year.

    Tickets:
    https://www.tickettailor.com/checkout/view-event/id/150699/chk/32a9
     

