Lecture in Photography: Diana Matar

Wednesday, Jan 24, 2018

Time
6:00pm - 7:30pm
Categories
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    • Location
    Museum of Contemporary Photography (MoCP)
    District
    Michigan Avenue
    Address
    Columbia College Chicago
    600 S. Michigan
    Chicago, IL 60605
    Telephone
    312-663-5554
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Stage Two, 618 S. Michigan Ave.

    Using photography, testimony, and archive, Diana Matar explores the controversial question of how beauty can be used in the depiction of power and violence. Speaking about her long-term projects Evidence and This Violent Land, Matar will discuss the practicalities of her research methods and explore how photography can respond to history and our contemporary political reality.

