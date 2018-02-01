Lecture in Photography: Diana Matar

Wednesday, Jan 24, 2018
- 6:00pm - 7:30pm
- Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
- Museum of Contemporary Photography (MoCP)
- Michigan Avenue
- Columbia College Chicago
600 S. Michigan
Chicago, IL 60605
- 312-663-5554
Stage Two, 618 S. Michigan Ave.
Using photography, testimony, and archive, Diana Matar explores the controversial question of how beauty can be used in the depiction of power and violence. Speaking about her long-term projects Evidence and This Violent Land, Matar will discuss the practicalities of her research methods and explore how photography can respond to history and our contemporary political reality.