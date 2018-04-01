Lecture in Photography: Jennifer Blessing

Wednesday, Mar 7, 2018
- Time
- 6:00pm - 7:30pm
- Categories
-
- Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
- Location
- Museum of Contemporary Photography (MoCP)
- District
- Michigan Avenue
- Address
- Columbia College Chicago
600 S. Michigan
Chicago, IL 60605
- Telephone
- 312-663-5554
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Jennifer Blessing is senior curator of photography at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York. Throughout her career, she has curated many photography-based exhibitions, including Carrie Mae Weems: Three Decades of Photography and Video (2014), Rineke Dijkstra: A Retrospective (2012), and Francesca Woodman (2012). Most recently Blessing curated Photo-Poetics: An Anthology(2016), a group exhibition that explored new developments in contemporary photography.
Lectures in Photography are co-presented by the MoCP and the Photography Department at Columbia College Chicago.