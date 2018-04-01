Close
Lecture in Photography: Jennifer Blessing

Wednesday, Mar 7, 2018

Time
6:00pm - 7:30pm
Categories
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    • Location
    Museum of Contemporary Photography (MoCP)
    District
    Michigan Avenue
    Address
    Columbia College Chicago
    600 S. Michigan
    Chicago, IL 60605
    Telephone
    312-663-5554
    Jennifer Blessing is senior curator of photography at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York. Throughout her career, she has curated many photography-based exhibitions, including Carrie Mae Weems: Three Decades of Photography and Video (2014), Rineke Dijkstra: A Retrospective (2012), and Francesca Woodman (2012). Most recently Blessing curated Photo-Poetics: An Anthology(2016), a group exhibition that explored new developments in contemporary photography.

    Lectures in Photography are co-presented by the MoCP and the Photography Department at Columbia College Chicago.

