Wednesday, May 9 - 26, 2018

Lesley A. Martin is creative director and publisher of The PhotoBook Review at Aperture. Her writing on photography has been published in Aperture, American Photo, FOAM, and Lay Flat, among other publications, and she has edited over seventy-five books of photography. She has curated several exhibitions of photography and is a visiting critic to the Yale MFA Photography program. Lectures in Photography are co-presented by the MoCP and the Photography Department at Columbia College Chicago.