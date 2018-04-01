Close
Search

Lecture in Photography: Lesley A. Martin

Wednesday, May 9 - 26, 2018

Time
6:00pm - 7:30pm
Categories
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    • Location
    Museum of Contemporary Photography (MoCP)
    District
    Michigan Avenue
    Address
    Columbia College Chicago
    600 S. Michigan
    Chicago, IL 60605
    Telephone
    312-663-5554
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Lesley A. Martin is creative director and publisher of The PhotoBook Review at Aperture. Her writing on photography has been published in Aperture, American Photo, FOAM, and Lay Flat, among other publications, and she has edited over seventy-five books of photography. She has curated several exhibitions of photography and is a visiting critic to the Yale MFA Photography program. Lectures in Photography are co-presented by the MoCP and the Photography Department at Columbia College Chicago.

