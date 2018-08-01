Lecture in Photography: Lucas Foglia

Tuesday, Sep 25, 2018

Exhibiting artist Lucas Foglia will discuss his project Human Nature as well as his broader artistic practice. Foglia’s work is in the permanent collections of the Denver Art Museum; the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston; the Philadelphia Museum of Art; the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art; and the Victoria and Albert Museum, London; among others. Lectures in Photography are co-presented by the MoCP and the Photography Department at Columbia College Chicago.