Lecture in Photography: Lucas Foglia

Tuesday, Sep 25, 2018

6:00pm - 8:00pm
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    Museum of Contemporary Photography (MoCP)
    Michigan Avenue
    Columbia College Chicago
    600 S. Michigan
    Chicago, IL 60605
    312-663-5554
    Exhibiting artist Lucas Foglia will discuss his project Human Nature as well as his broader artistic practice. Foglia’s work is in the permanent collections of the Denver Art Museum; the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston; the Philadelphia Museum of Art; the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art; and the Victoria and Albert Museum, London; among others. Lectures in Photography are co-presented by the MoCP and the Photography Department at Columbia College Chicago.

