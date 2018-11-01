Close
Lecture in Photography: Paul Mpagi Sepuya

Wednesday, Nov 7, 2018

6:00pm - 8:00pm
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    Museum of Contemporary Photography (MoCP)
    Michigan Avenue
    Columbia College Chicago
    600 S. Michigan
    Chicago, IL 60605
    312-663-5554
    Stage Two, 618 S Michigan Ave.
     
    Echoes: Reframing Collage exhibiting artist Paul Mpagi Sepuya will discuss his work on view as well as his broader artistic practice. Sepuya’s work is held in the permanent collection of the Guggenheim Museum, NY; Whitney Museum of American Art; Museum of Modern Art; Irish Museum of Modern Art, Dublin; and Milwaukee Museum of Art, among others. Lectures in Photography are co-presented by MoCP and the Photography Department at Columbia College Chicago.

     

     

