Lecture: Keller Easterling

Saturday, Mar 3, 2018
- 3:00pm - 4:30pm
Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
Events
- Renaissance Society
- South Side
- University of Chicago
5811 S. Ellis Avenue,
Cobb Hall, Ste. 418
Chicago, IL 60637
- 773-702-8670
Kent Hall, Room 120
1020 E 58th St
Architect and writer Keller Easterling visits this Saturday to discuss space, infrastructure, and design in a talk presented in conjunction with our current exhibition, Unthought Environments.
In recent publications Extrastatecraft: The Power of Infrastructure Spaceand Medium Design, Easterling thinks actively about our environments and what often goes unrecognized. Her work challenges us to focus not on static materials, but instead on interdependencies and chain reactions.