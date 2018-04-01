Lecture: Keller Easterling

Saturday, Mar 3, 2018

Kent Hall, Room 120

1020 E 58th St

Architect and writer Keller Easterling visits this Saturday to discuss space, infrastructure, and design in a talk presented in conjunction with our current exhibition, Unthought Environments.

In recent publications Extrastatecraft: The Power of Infrastructure Spaceand Medium Design, Easterling thinks actively about our environments and what often goes unrecognized. Her work challenges us to focus not on static materials, but instead on interdependencies and chain reactions.