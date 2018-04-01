Close
Lecture: Keller Easterling

Saturday, Mar 3, 2018

3:00pm - 4:30pm
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
  • Events
    Renaissance Society
    South Side
    University of Chicago
    5811 S. Ellis Avenue,
    Cobb Hall, Ste. 418
    Chicago, IL 60637
    773-702-8670
    Kent Hall, Room 120
    1020 E 58th St

    Architect and writer Keller Easterling visits this Saturday to discuss space, infrastructure, and design in a talk presented in conjunction with our current exhibition, Unthought Environments.

    In recent publications Extrastatecraft: The Power of Infrastructure Spaceand Medium Design, Easterling thinks actively about our environments and what often goes unrecognized. Her work challenges us to focus not on static materials, but instead on interdependencies and chain reactions.

