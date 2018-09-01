Lecture Series - Graeme Reid on Erwin Wurm

Wednesday, Oct 10, 2018

Graeme Reed, Director of Collections and Exhibitions, Museum of Wisconsin Art will discuss the sculpture Half Big Suit by Erwin Wurm.

Figurative sculpture comes and goes depending on the decade and art fashion of the time. Austrian artist Erwin Wurm has clung to the category, often making sculptures that are both humorous and potent. His lacquered aluminum Half Big Suit, 2016 is a larger than life pink suit, one leg raised at a ninety-degree angle. The figure is severed cleanly in half, interrupting the realism and asking the viewer to consider the potential meanings of the piece.

509 West Wisconsin Avenue

5:30 Cash Bar in Monarch Lounge right off the lobby

6:00 pm Complimentary Lecture in the Empire Room next to the Monarch Lounge (bring your purchased cocktail into the lecture hall!)

Optional Stroll of the Sculpture Exhibit to Follow



Sponsored by Guardian Fine Art Services and Portrait Society Gallery.