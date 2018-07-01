Lecture Series: Shana McCaw and Brent Budsberg

Wednesday, Jun 27, 2018
- 5:00pm - 7:00pm
- Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
- Sculpture Milwaukee
- Suburbs / Midwest
- Sculpture Milwaukee
c/o Milwaukee Downtown, Inc
600 E. Wells Street
Milwaukee, WI, 53202
- 414-220-4700
Hear collaborators Shana McCaw and Brent Budsberg discuss the story of their Sculpture Milwaukee commission Skew - how it was conceptualized, how the artists built, moved and installed it on Wisconsin Avenue and Water Street, and how it represents the latest in a long lineage of narrative artwork surrounding the artists' imagined ancestors.
And, as a bonus for this kick-off event, hear foundry owner Beth Saharan discuss various fabrication techniques for large-scale sculpture.
5:00 pm Happy Hour with a Cash Bar in Lobby Lounge
6:00 pm Complimentary Lecture in Hall of Presidents
Optional Stroll of the Sculpture Exhibit to Follow
Register HERE
Sponsored by Guardian Fine Art Storage and Portrait Society Gallery.
424 East Wisconsin Avenue