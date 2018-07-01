Lecture Series: Shana McCaw and Brent Budsberg

Wednesday, Jun 27, 2018

Hear collaborators Shana McCaw and Brent Budsberg discuss the story of their Sculpture Milwaukee commission Skew - how it was conceptualized, how the artists built, moved and installed it on Wisconsin Avenue and Water Street, and how it represents the latest in a long lineage of narrative artwork surrounding the artists' imagined ancestors.

And, as a bonus for this kick-off event, hear foundry owner Beth Saharan discuss various fabrication techniques for large-scale sculpture.

5:00 pm Happy Hour with a Cash Bar in Lobby Lounge

6:00 pm Complimentary Lecture in Hall of Presidents

Optional Stroll of the Sculpture Exhibit to Follow



Register HERE



Sponsored by Guardian Fine Art Storage and Portrait Society Gallery.

424 East Wisconsin Avenue