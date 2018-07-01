Close
Lecture Series: Shana McCaw and Brent Budsberg

Mccawbudsberg

Wednesday, Jun 27, 2018

Time
5:00pm - 7:00pm
Categories
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    • Location
    Sculpture Milwaukee
    District
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Address
    Sculpture Milwaukee
    c/o Milwaukee Downtown, Inc
    600 E. Wells Street
    Milwaukee, WI, 53202
    Telephone
    414-220-4700
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Hear collaborators Shana McCaw and Brent Budsberg discuss the story of their Sculpture Milwaukee commission Skew - how it was conceptualized, how the artists built, moved and installed it on Wisconsin Avenue and Water Street, and how it represents the latest in a long lineage of narrative artwork surrounding the artists' imagined ancestors. 

    And, as a bonus for this kick-off event, hear foundry owner Beth Saharan discuss various fabrication techniques for large-scale sculpture.

    5:00 pm Happy Hour with a Cash Bar in Lobby Lounge
    6:00 pm Complimentary Lecture in Hall of Presidents
    Optional Stroll of the Sculpture Exhibit to Follow

    Register HERE
     
    Sponsored by Guardian Fine Art Storage and Portrait Society Gallery.

    424 East Wisconsin Avenue

