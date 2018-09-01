Lecture Series - Susan Longhenry

Wednesday, Aug 22, 2018
Wednesday, August 22, 5:30pm - 6:30pm
424 East Wisconsin Avenue
Susan will draw upon a recent visit to the Rodin Museum to reflect on Untitled (Burgher with Extended Arm) Liz Glynn's contemporary figure sculpture which draws from the expressive practice of Auguste Rodin.
Rodin often combined fragmented body parts into new wholes. Glynn made casts from Rodin's actual The Burghers of Calais, 1884-89 and recombined the parts. Her work speaks of social fragmentation and the technical/industrial upheaval of our time.
5:30 pm Cash Bar in Lobby Lounge across from the front desk
6:00 pm Complimentary Lecture in Rouge next to front desk (bring your purchased cocktails into the lecture hall!)
Optional Stroll of the Sculpture Exhibit to Follow
Register HERE
Sponsored by Guardian Fine Art Services and Portrait Society Gallery.