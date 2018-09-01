Close
Lecture Series - Susan Longhenry

Wednesday, Aug 22, 2018

5:30pm - 7:30pm
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    Sculpture Milwaukee
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Sculpture Milwaukee
    c/o Milwaukee Downtown, Inc
    600 E. Wells Street
    Milwaukee, WI, 53202
    414-220-4700
    Wednesday, August 22, 5:30pm - 6:30pm

    424 East Wisconsin Avenue

    Susan will draw upon a recent visit to the Rodin Museum to reflect on Untitled (Burgher with Extended Arm) Liz Glynn's contemporary figure sculpture which draws from the expressive practice of Auguste Rodin.  

    Rodin often combined fragmented body parts into new wholes.  Glynn made casts from Rodin's actual The Burghers of Calais, 1884-89 and recombined the parts.  Her work speaks of social fragmentation and the technical/industrial upheaval of our time. 
     
    5:30 pm Cash Bar in Lobby Lounge across from the front desk
    6:00 pm Complimentary Lecture in Rouge next to front desk (bring your purchased cocktails into the lecture hall!)
    Optional Stroll of the Sculpture Exhibit to Follow

    Register HERE
     
    Sponsored by Guardian Fine Art Services and Portrait Society Gallery.

