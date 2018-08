Lecture with Suellen Rocca

Saturday, Nov 3, 2018

Suellen Rocca will give a public lecture about the Elmhurst College Imagist Collection. As curator and a Chicago Imagist artist, she will share insight into the personality of her colleagues and their life’s work.

Free with museum admission or current membership

Image: ED PASCHKE, "COBMASTER," 1975, OIL ON CANVAS, 74 X 50 IN. ELMHURST COLLEGE ART COLLECTION