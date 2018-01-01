Lee Grantham, Reverse Acrylic Paintings

Friday, Jan 5 - Feb 24, 2018

We are excited to present "Reverse Acrylic Paintings," a solo exhibition by artist LEE GRANTHAM. The show opens Friday, January 5, 2018 and continues through to Saturday, February 24, 2018. The gallery will hold a reception for the artist on Friday, January 5, 2018 from 5:30 - 7:30pm.



Recently discovered by JOHN MALOOF (of Vivian Maier fame), LEE GRANTHAM has created acrylic on Plexiglass paintings, which requires the artist to paint in reverse. By mastering this difficult technique, Grantham brings an astounding amount of depth to his artwork, while incorporating a level of his own style of imagery. Grantham's unique visual language is energetic, nostalgic, and obsessive, as he stylizes his vision of Pop Culture from the 50s to the 80s to present day. In combination with his reverse acrylic paintings, the exhibition will feature several of his authentic 50s television cabinets (including real lava lights).



