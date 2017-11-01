Close
Leeah Joo: Knots and Loose Ends

Leeah-joo

Friday, Nov 3 - Dec 16, 2017

  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    Andrew Bae Gallery
    District
    River North
    Address
    300 W. Superior
    Chicago, IL 60654
    Telephone
    312-335-8601
    Reminder
    Opening Reception, Friday, NOVEMBER 03, 5-8 pm

    The artist will be present at the opening.

    Kurosawa’s film Dreams has a scene where a beautiful snow spirit drapes a fallen hiker with layer upon layer of shimmering fabric. Despite their warmth, these blankets of snow, and fatigue and slumber must be shaken off for the hiker to survive. 

    My recent paintings explore different connotations of drapery as a subject. Some are draped to evoke landscapes informed by recent events in the East where a mischievous Dokkebi threatens havoc. Some are bundled as packages to be gifted or stowed away, safekeeping treasures and secrets.   -- Leeah Joo

