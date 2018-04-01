Close
Leica Akademie: Weekend Workshop

Friday, Sep 7 - 9, 2018

  • Events
    The Rangefinder Gallery at Tamarkin Camera
    River North
    300 W. Superior, 2nd Fl.
    Chicago, IL 60654
    312-642-2255
    Register HERE

    Australian documentary photographer and Leica Akademie Instructor Nick Rains shares his entire workflow from capturing fine images in the field through to editing, post processing, cataloguing and finally to making high quality prints. Nick believes that a photograph can only be properly appreciated as a fine print, and so everything he does in capturing images leads towards making good prints for either display or publication.

    There is nowhere to hide if you make it your goal to make good prints – small web images and social media shared images can hide a multitude of sins. Aim instead for a good print, and even if you don’t end up actually making one your technique had better be up to the challenge.

    Topics covered include:

    Documentary and Travel Photography – Controlling the Uncontrollable.
    Preferred equipment
    Shooting image sets or stories
    Editing and cataloguing in the field
    Image Sweetening – using Adobe Lightroom and a ‘pinch’ of Photoshop
    How printing works – colour management etc.
    Preparing an image for print
    Paper types and printer choice
    Creating the final print

    Who should take this workshop?
    Anyone who would like to lift their game in travel or documentary photography and those who would like to find out more about what happens next, after you press the shutter button. Nick’s approach has something for everyone, whether professional or committed enthusiast, and, whilst Nick chooses to use Leica cameras, this workshop is for anyone with a decent camera who would like to get the most out of it.

     

     

