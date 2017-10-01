Close
Search

Let Me Be an Object that Screams

Friday, Sep 8 - Oct 21, 2017

Categories
  • Exhibitions
    • Location
    Gallery 400
    District
    West Side
    Address
    400 S. Peoria
    Chicago, IL 60607
    Telephone
    312-996-6114
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Curated by Matt Morris, Let Me Be an Object that Screams brings together a range of works by contemporary artists in order to test psychoanalytic concepts of ‘subject-hood’ and the ways a subject’s counterpart, the ‘object,’ has been interpellated by artistic and exhibition practices. The exhibition proposes subversions to how political and psychic power have been traditionally and consistently distributed in accordance to who is perceived to operate with agency and thought, in contrast to the disinvestment of groups and communities read as “other.” Through sculpture, installation, photography, and video, alternative accounts of history and artists’ own lived experiences shift emphasis off of the typical subject, while elsewhere projects reject the bankrupt promise of subject-hood in favor of stranger possibilities of an object that misbehaves—or “screams,” as the exhibition title describes.

    Previous Event
    Next Event