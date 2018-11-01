Saturday, Nov 17 - Jan 27, 2019

Let me consider it from here: Constance DeJong, Saul Fletcher, Brook Hsu, Tetsumi Kudo

Opening reception: Saturday, November 17, 5-8pm with performance by Constance DeJong at 6pm

The Renaissance Society presents Let me consider it from here, a group exhibition featuring work by Constance DeJong, Saul Fletcher, Brook Hsu, and Tetsumi Kudo. These artists operate in the liminal realms between the public and the intimate, the concrete and the fantastical. They frequently draw from their own histories, humors, and instincts as they grapple with or reimagine what’s happening in the world around them.

In assemblage sculptures by Tetsumi Kudo, gritty faces look out from painted cages, surrounded by wax flowers, string, and various mutated forms; Saul Fletcher’s constructed photographs capture a studio wall marked by cryptic arrangements, or models in theatrical poses; plush domestic rugs become the substrate for Brook Hsu’s paintings of warped boots and menacing dogs; a woman’s voice, floating in the space, relates her restless nighttime walks in sound works by Constance DeJong. Across a range of mediums, these artists’ works open up spaces that oscillate between strange and familiar, registering deeply personal experiences as well as more ambient cultural and political pressures.

How does an artist process the circumstances of their time in relation to their own milieu and psyche? The works in this exhibition are borne of different moments and places, whether 1970s Japan, in the case of Kudo; Europe around the early 2000s for Fletcher; and, for Hsu and DeJong, the present-day United States. Brought together here, in a period in which public life feels defined both by digital interconnection and vocal conflict on many fronts, their practices suggest other ways of meeting the world face to face: anchored in solitary places but stretching beyond, and drawing on a generative tension between inside and out.

In tandem with the gallery presentation, poets Geoffrey G. O’Brien, Simone White, and Lynn Xu have been invited to write new texts, which will be presented in a public reading on Thursday, January 10, and in the forthcoming catalogue. These writers evince a shared positioning with the artists in Let me consider it from here, parsing in their own ways the complexities of contemporary experience from within a more private sphere.

At the opening reception on Saturday, November 17, Constance DeJong presents Candle Night Radios Insomnia, a performance of four nocturnal narratives. This and all related programs are free and open to the public; please visit our website for more information and to RSVP.

Let me consider it from here is curated by Solveig Øvstebø.

Constance DeJong (b. 1950) is a New York-based artist, writer and performer. Her 1975 experimental novel, Modern Love, was reissued last year by Primary Information and Ugly Duckling Presse, and she recently worked with Triple Canopy to publish Nightwriters, a digital project, and to present a performance, Census-Takers of the Sky.

Saul Fletcher (b. 1967) is a Berlin-based, British artist. A new solo exhibition, Four Loom Weaver, opens at Anton Kern Gallery, New York on October 31, and a monograph featuring over 300 photographs along with essays by Ralph Rugoff and Kirsty Bell, published by Inventory Press and Anton Kern Gallery, is forthcoming.

Brook Hsu (b. 1987) is a New York-based artist who has recently had solo presentations at Bahamas Biennale in Detroit and Deli Gallery in New York. Hsu received an MFA in Painting and Printmaking from Yale University in 2016.

Tetsumi Kudo (1935-1990) was a Japanese artist who lived and worked in Paris and Tokyo. His work has been the subject of a major retrospectives at the Walker Art Center, Minneapolis, US in 2008; the National Museum of Art, Osaka, Japan in 2013; and at the Fridericianum in Kassel, Germany in 2016.

Geoffrey G. O’Brien’s latest book is Experience in Groups (Wave, 2018). He is also the author most recently of People on Sunday (Wave, 2013) and the coauthor (with John Ashbery and Timothy Donnelly) of Three Poets (Minus A Press, 2012). O’Brien is a Professor of English at UC Berkeley and also teaches for the Prison University Project at San Quentin State Prison.

Simone White is the author of Dear Angel of Death, Of Being Dispersed, Unrest and House Envy of All the World. Her work has appeared in Frieze, BOMB, Chicago Review and Harper’s, among other places. She teaches at the University of Pennsylvania and lives in Brooklyn.

Lynn Xu was born in Shanghai. She is the author of Debts & Lessons, a finalist for the L.A. Times Book Prize, and June, a chapbook. With her family, she divides her time between Marfa, TX, and Chicago, IL, where she teaches at the University of Chicago.

Let me consider it from here is supported by the David C. & Sarajean Ruttenberg Arts Foundation, the Curator’s Circle of the Renaissance Society, and the Japan Foundation, New York. The Renaissance Society gratefully receives General Operating Support from the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, MacArthur Fund for Arts and Culture at Prince, The Provost’s Discretionary Fund at the University of Chicago, and the Illinois Arts Council Agency.

Top image: Brook Hsu, Earth Angel, 2017. Courtesy of the artist and Deli Gallery, New York.