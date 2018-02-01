Close
LIE "Bloom"

Lie_lilac_vertical_gallery_2016_1024x1024

Saturday, Mar 3 - 24, 2018

    Vertical Gallery
    West Side
    1016 N. Western
    Chicago, IL 60622
    773-697-3846
    Chicago artist LIE (Jay Turner) brings a brand new collection of work for his second solo exhibition at Vertical Gallery. 

    Lie (Jay Turner | b. 1982) is a Chicago Suburb born and based painter. After graduating from The Illinois Institute of Art – Schaumburg, he was a package designer/illustrator for 3 years until he opened Paper Crown Gallery in Arlington Heights, IL (2011). Submersing himself in the Chicago Street Art Scene, he became a student of spray paint and urban art. Mixing his traditional painting skills and new spray paint skills, he manifested quite a unique style.

    Opening reception: Saturday, March 3rd, 5:00 - 9:00pm

