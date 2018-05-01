Light Matters: Artists in Conversation

Saturday, Apr 14, 2018

Fainshtein, Shevchenko, and Xanos work with light projection installation focusing on personal narratives of body, memory and perceptual shifts light as media. The artists explore light as mediated through a spectrum of materials, including printmaking, animation, and digital processing. For the Light Matters exhibition Fainshtein, Shevchenko, and Xanos would use various iterations of projected and reflected light to investigate synthetic relationships within their constructed image/space immersions. Each site specific interactive installation would create an immersive environment for the viewer to experience within a particularly composed architectural space.

For questions about this exhibition please contact Galina Shevchenko at galina@chicagoartdepartment.org

http://www.chicagoartdepartment.org/lightmatters/