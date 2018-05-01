Close
Light Matters: Artists in Conversation

Saturday, Apr 14, 2018

5:00pm - 7:00pm
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    Chicago Art Department (CAD)
    1932 South Halsted #100,  Chicago, IL 60608
     312-725-4CAD
    Fainshtein, Shevchenko, and Xanos work with light projection installation focusing on personal narratives of body, memory and perceptual shifts light as media. The artists explore light as mediated through a spectrum of materials, including printmaking, animation, and digital processing. For the Light Matters exhibition Fainshtein, Shevchenko, and Xanos would use various iterations of projected and reflected light to investigate synthetic relationships within their constructed image/space immersions. Each site specific interactive installation would create an immersive environment for the viewer to experience within a particularly composed architectural space.

    For questions about this exhibition please contact Galina Shevchenko at galina@chicagoartdepartment.org

    http://www.chicagoartdepartment.org/lightmatters/

