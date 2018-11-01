Light Play: Film and the Bauhaus

Friday, Oct 26, 2018

Free and open to the public

The Goldsholls studied at Chicago’s School of Design in the 1940s under renowned artist and educator László Moholy-Nagy, who brought the methods and principles of the German Bauhaus to the US. Known for architecture and design, faculty at the Bauhaus also explored the kinetic possibilities of projected light and film, a legacy that deeply influenced School of Design students in Chicago. Laura Frahm, Assistant Professor of Visual and Environmental Studies at Harvard University, will present her ongoing research on film at the Bauhaus, followed by a screening of key films by Moholy, Hans Richter, and others, and an excerpt from an upcoming documentary about the New Bauhaus with filmmaker Alysa Nahmias in person.