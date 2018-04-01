Friday, Mar 2 - Apr 1, 2018



- Dates: March 2 – April 1, 2018

- Opening Reception: Sunday, March 4 from 1 – 4pm

- Description: Lindsay Olson, an artist with a science-based practice, is known for her unusual art projects. As Fermi National Accelerator’s first artist in residence, Olson’s work sheds light on the fascinating world of sub atomic particles. Her love of science and technology grew out of her work with Chicago’s Metropolitan Water Reclamation District, the world’s largest wastewater treatment facility. She uses her training to create art about the hidden realities of our world, shedding light on both the smallest frontiers and the structure of the universe: the subatomic realm of neutrinos, quarks and leptons.