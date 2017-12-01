Close
Line Dot Editions Presents: A Special Juried Holiday Group Show

Friday, Nov 17, 2017

6:00pm - 9:00pm
  • Galas & Special Events
    Line Dot Editions
    West Side
    1023 N. Western
    Chicago, IL 60622
    773-219-0968
    Join us November 17th for the opening reception of a special holiday group show featuring 20+ local artists!

    Selected by a panel of jurors from nearly 100 applicants, this talented group of Midwestern & Chicago-based artists includes: Allen Vandever, Brian Spolans, Chantala Kommanivanh, CJ Hungerman, Craig Fisher, Dale Paracuelles (DEAL), E.LEE, Jake Saunders, Jakki Cafarelli, Jane Labowitch, Jay Byrnes, Joanie Faletto, Joseph Renda Jr., Julia Banderas, Karl Jahnke, Kelly Witte, Merry James, Pamela Johnson, Sergio Farfan, Stephen Signa-Aviles, and Roland Santana.

