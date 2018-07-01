Close
Listo para el Museo

Saturday, Jun 9, 2018

Time
9:30am - 11:30am
Categories
  • Children / Youth / Families
  • Events
    • Location
    National Museum of Mexican Art
    District
    South Side
    Address
    1852 W. 19th St.
    Chicago, IL 60608
    Telephone
    312-738-1503
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Experience our galleries with your toddler! Families will spend time exploring the museum, get some tips on how to engage their young children when looking at works of art, and make art and music afterwards. This program is bilingual. Register upon arrival.

    $5 donation per child
    Recommended for18-35 month olds

