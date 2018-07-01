Listo para el Museo

Saturday, Jun 9, 2018
- Time
- 9:30am - 11:30am
- Categories
-
- Children / Youth / Families
- Events
- Location
- National Museum of Mexican Art
- District
- South Side
- Address
- 1852 W. 19th St.
Chicago, IL 60608
- Telephone
- 312-738-1503
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Experience our galleries with your toddler! Families will spend time exploring the museum, get some tips on how to engage their young children when looking at works of art, and make art and music afterwards. This program is bilingual. Register upon arrival.
$5 donation per child
Recommended for18-35 month olds