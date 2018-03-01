Literassociates Recruitment Party

Thursday, Feb 22, 2018

Come learn about the Literassociates, the associate board for the Chicago Literacy Alliance, an award-winning nonprofit that increases literacy in Chicago by supporting our 120+ member organizations, who serve 18 million readers of all ages annually. The Literassociates are young professionals dedicated to spreading the word to their networks, planning and hosting fundraising events, and supporting CLA's work. If this sounds like something you would be interested in and you’re comfortable with a 2-year fundraising commitment, the Literassociates would love to meet you!