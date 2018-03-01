Literassociates Recruitment Party

Close
Thursday, Feb 22, 2018

Time
5:00pm - 7:30pm
Categories
  • Events
    • Location
    Weinberg/Newton Gallery
    District
    River North
    Address
    300 W. Superior
    Ste. 203
    Chicago, IL 60654
    Telephone
    312-529-5090
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Come learn about the Literassociates, the associate board for the  Chicago Literacy Alliance, an award-winning nonprofit that increases literacy in Chicago by supporting our 120+ member organizations, who serve 18 million readers of all ages annually. The Literassociates are young professionals dedicated to spreading the word to their networks, planning and hosting fundraising events, and supporting CLA's work. If this sounds like something you would be interested in and you’re comfortable with a 2-year fundraising commitment, the Literassociates would love to meet you!

