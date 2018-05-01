Living Dangerously: The Social Change Work of Jane Addams and the Hull-House Settlement

Thursday, Jun 21, 2018

Jane Addams – once called the “most dangerous woman in America” - was a feminist, international peace activist, a Nobel Prize winner, Chicago icon and among the most famous women in early 20th century America. She also lived in a same-sex relationship with her domestic partner for over 40 years. In recognition of Pride Month, Jane Addams Hull-House Museum director and chief curator, Jennifer Scott discusses Jane Addams’ important contributions to social change and the development of Hull-House.

