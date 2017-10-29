Lluis Ripoll: The Invisible Street Photographer of Barcelona

Friday, Oct 6 - 29, 2017

Exhibition on view: October 6- October 29, 2017

Opening reception: Friday, October 6, 6-9pm

Lluis Ripoll is from Catalonia (Barcelona, Spain), where he is a street photographer who specializes in photographing the mundane on the streets and in storytelling through photography. Honoured by several awards, Mr. Ripoll is known as "The Invisible Photographer" for his speed and stealth.

Only our own sensibility, capacity of observation, of reaction, of visualization, will provide our own creation. Not technology, we need a deep inner reflexion and a feed back to the concepts of the Humanistic Photography. The key is Observation, Invisibility, and Capturing the essential.