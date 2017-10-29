Close
Lluis Ripoll: The Invisible Street Photographer of Barcelona

Friday, Oct 6 - 29, 2017

Time
6:00pm - 9:00pm
Categories
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    The Rangefinder Gallery at Tamarkin Camera
    District
    River North
    Address
    300 W. Superior, 2nd Fl.
    Chicago, IL 60654
    Telephone
    312-642-2255
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Exhibition on view: October 6- October 29, 2017

    Opening reception: Friday, October 6, 6-9pm

    Lluis Ripoll is from Catalonia (Barcelona, Spain), where he is a street photographer who specializes in photographing the mundane on the streets and in storytelling through photography. Honoured by several awards, Mr. Ripoll is known as "The Invisible Photographer" for his speed and stealth.

    Only our own sensibility, capacity of observation, of reaction, of visualization, will provide our own creation. Not technology, we need a deep inner reflexion and a feed back to the concepts of the Humanistic Photography. The key is Observation, Invisibility, and Capturing the essential.

