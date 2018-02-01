Local Luminaries: The Open Road

Thursday, Mar 29, 2018

Visit the exhibition with four distinguished guests from the Milwaukee area as they offer new perspectives for understanding the works on view. Welcome Carl Bogner, senior lecturer in film, Peck School of the Arts, UW–Milwaukee; Kyle Cherek, host of the Emmy-nominated television show Wisconsin Foodie; Robert Greenstreet, Dean, School of Architecture and Urban Planning, UW–Milwaukee and Krisann Rehbein, design educator.

In Conversation and Local Luminaries sponsored by: Milwaukee Art Museum’s Photography Council.