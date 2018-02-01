Close
Local Luminaries: The Open Road

Exhibitions4

Thursday, Mar 29, 2018

Time
6:00pm - 8:00pm
Categories
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    • Location
    Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM)
    Address
    700 N. Art Museum Dr.
    Milwaukee, WI 53202
    Telephone
    414-224-3220
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Visit the exhibition with four distinguished guests from the Milwaukee area as they offer new perspectives for understanding the works on view. Welcome Carl Bogner, senior lecturer in film, Peck School of the Arts, UW–Milwaukee; Kyle Cherek, host of the Emmy-nominated television show Wisconsin Foodie; Robert Greenstreet, Dean, School of Architecture and Urban Planning, UW–Milwaukee and Krisann Rehbein, design educator.

    In Conversation and Local Luminaries sponsored by: Milwaukee Art Museum’s Photography Council.

     

