Friday, Feb 9 - Mar 10, 2018

Opening Reception: February 9 | 6 – 9 PM

Artist Talk at 7:30 PM

Lom (from Slovak language: Refraction, Rupture, Fold, Break, Quarry) is a quiet, contemplative look at the immutable qualities of stone – both rigid and yielding. Presented in black and white silver gelatin prints, a handmade artists book, and found objects, Lom examines the permanency of this highly manipulated natural material.

What can we learn about a human being by looking at their material interaction in space? Stone negates time in contrast to the more temporary nature of other materials. We trust that stone is a material that lasts, but because of the constant human activity it is almost impossible that something will stay untouched. Stones reflect human touch while simultaneously denying human time scale. Jackuliaková began working on this series in April of 2014 in central Slovakia where she was born, and Vienna where she lived at the time. Looking at stones allowed her to see the differences between two places.

About the Artist:

Dominika Jackuliaková is a photographer living and working in Bratislava and Lučenec, Slovakia. She graduated from the Academy of Fine Arts in Bratislava (Department of Photography and New Media, head of studio: Miro Švolík) with a Masters Degree in 2015. She studied as an exchange student at the Academy of Fine Arts in Vienna (Department of Art and Photography, head of studio: Martin Guttman).

In her work she focuses on the object in a photograph and the photograph as an object. An interest in the self-reflection of the medium is apparent with her use of unmanipulated analogue photography. Her work documents the human environment through the extensive use of still-life photography and installations, which utilize various found objects. She published her first photo book ‘The Garden’ with the cooperation of Apart Label (SK) in January 2014. Her book Lom was self-published during her residency at LATITUDE Chicago in October 2016.

