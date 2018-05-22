Close
Loved Ones

Screen_shot_2018-05-22_at_1.37.40_pm

Friday, May 18 - Jul 6, 2018

    Bridgeport Art Center
    District
    South Side
    Address
    1200 W. 35th St.
    Chicago, IL 60609
    Telephone
    773-843-9000
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Friends, relatives, colleagues, celebrities – artists pay homage to the important people in their lives through naturalistic depictions, symbolic representations and imaginative interpretations.

    Stephen Butzlaff
    Mercedes Cardenas
    Hale Ekinci
    Jan Gardner
    Beverly Nash
    Mary Porterfield
    Rahmaan Statik
    Joseph Turner
    Obi Uwakwe

